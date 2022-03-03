Check out these mid-Michigan spots for your fish fry fix

LANSING, Mich. — Fish fry season is upon us and in this week's Things To Do, Fox 47's Tianna Jenkins shows you a couple of places in mid-Michigan where you can get a good catch. Whether you observe Lent or you're just looking for some good food, these places will have you coming back for more!

Harry's Place

At Harry's Place in Lansing, you can get everything from American cuisine to Mexican food. But on Fridays, it's all about the fish fry.

"Our Fish Fry Friday is one of our biggest days of the week for us," said Manager Matthew Bates. "We do it every Friday throughout the entire year. You do a three-piece fish and a five-piece fish. Both come with two sides."

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, March 2022 A look inside the kitchen at Harry's Place



Meals usually come with fries and coleslaw. But don't worry, you can substitute sides.

You might be wondering what does it taste like. Well, Bates says greatness.

"It's a fish. It's a beer-battered cod. And it just it's super light and fluffy," Bates said. "There's not much batter on it. So don't be surprised when you see the actual whole piece of fish there rather than having a little piece of fish with a bunch of breading on it."

The three-piece-fish with two sides costs $12.95. And it's $16.95 for the five-piece fish with two sides.

They also have fish tacos available.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, March 2022 Harry's Place fish taco



Make sure you get there early. Fish will be sold from 11 a.m. until they close. And don't forget to wish Harry's Place a happy 100th Anniversary while you're there!

Eastside Fish Fry & Grill

Now let's take our forks and knives on over to Eastside Fish Fry & Grill in Lansing where they have you covered with all your fish needs.

"We sell about 14 types of fish right now. We grill most, we fry all of them," saod owner Henry Meyer. "We got cod, catfish smelt, bluegill, lake perch, red snapper, salmon, so a big variety of different things."

You can pair fish up with french fries or substitute it for a different side.

Tianna Jenkins, WYSM, March 2022 Fish fry being seasoned at Eastside Fish Fry & Grill



You can dine in or cook it at home with fish fresh from the market.

"It's all you know fresh fish. Fresh cooked. Nothing's preheated. Nothing's pre-cooked. It's sitting in a warmer. Everything's made to order," Meyer said.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, March 2022 A glimpse of the fish selection at Eastside Fish Fry & Grill



The restaurant has been serving the community for 10 years and for them it's all about the people.

"I want people to know is that we're here for Lansing. We're here for the long haul," Meyer said.

They are open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday. They stay open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Hard Knocks Food Truck

Last but not least, you have to check out Hard Knocks Food Truck on Fridays at Fun Tymes in Grand Ledge.

"We currently are running our fish fry menu which is super, super popular, and almost famous because we have The Codfather," Owner Abbie Burmeister said.

"The Codfather" is also known as her husband Lee Burmeister.

Tianna Jenkins,WSYM, March 2022 Hard Knocks Food Truck



"It started as a joke with my staff years ago. We always had a really busy fish fry. And it stuck," Lee Burmeister said. "It's a badge of honor. It's something I take very, very seriously and I'm very proud of."

On their fish fry menu, they are serving up Great Lakes walleye out of Lake Erie And beer-battered cod. It comes with two filets, fries, tartar sauce, and coleslaw. Beer-battered cod is also on the menu.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, March 2022 Beer-battered cod at Hard Knocks Food Truck



"Our archived dinner comes with three filets french fries, tartar sauce, and our amazing red cabbage coleslaw with the Kentucky bourbon sauce, "Abbey Burmeister said.

You can catch the "CodFather" and his crew from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Fridays.

"Everybody in small-town Michigan grows up going to fish fries on Friday nights as a part of the culture in this time of year. And it's a tradition we like to continue," said Abbie Burmeister.

