Charles H. Wright museum temporarily closed due to flood damage

DETROIT, Mich. — The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History is temporarily closed for repairs needed due to flooding in Detroit.

"Due to extreme weather, parts of our building have been flooded, impacting our ability to provide the high quality of service that you expect," read a news release from the museum.

Updates on repairs will be provided at www.thewright.org.

In the meantime, if you have a paid reservation, you can either get a refund or reschedule your visit by emailing info@thewright.org.

"In spite of these challenges, Detroit is resilient, and so is The Wright!" the organization added.