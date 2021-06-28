Watch
Charles H. Wright museum temporarily closed due to flood damage

'Detroit is resilient, and so is The Wright!'
Posted at 6:29 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 18:29:58-04

DETROIT, Mich. — The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History is temporarily closed for repairs needed due to flooding in Detroit.

"Due to extreme weather, parts of our building have been flooded, impacting our ability to provide the high quality of service that you expect," read a news release from the museum.

Updates on repairs will be provided at www.thewright.org.

In the meantime, if you have a paid reservation, you can either get a refund or reschedule your visit by emailing info@thewright.org.

"In spite of these challenges, Detroit is resilient, and so is The Wright!" the organization added.

