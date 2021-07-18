Charles H. Wright Museum reopens following closure due to flood damage

DETROIT, Mich. — Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History has reopened after closing in late June due to flood damage.

Museum officials said that the building would be closed for the "foreseeable future," as much of Detroit dealt with flooding after heavy rain in June.

On July 18, it was announced that the museum would return to its regular programming.

"Thank you to everyone for your unwavering support of the Charles H. Wright Museum during our unanticipated shutdown! We are taking reservations and all programs will resume as normal."

Summer hours of operation:

Monday & Tuesday: CLOSED

Wednesday: 9 AM - 4 PM

Thursday: 9 AM - 7 PM

Friday & Saturday: 9 AM - 4 PM

Sunday: 12 noon - 5 PM