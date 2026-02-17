Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Celebrating Fat Tuesday in Mid-Michigan

Paczki Fun Facts
<p>KRAKOW, MALOPOLSKA, POLAND - 2017/02/23: A display of donuts during the "Fat Thursday". Dozens of people queue for the traditional Polish donuts (Paczki) during the Fat Thursday. Fat Thursday is a traditional Catholic Christian feast marking the last Thursday before Lent and is associated with the celebration of Carnival. Paczki, the favorite sweet of Poles, are large deep-fried doughnuts, usually filled with rose jam and topped with glazed sugar. (Photo by Omar Marques/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)</p>
LANSING, Mich. — Fat Tuesday in Mid-Michigan is underway and donut shops are already lined up with customers trying to get some paczki.

Paczki area pastry, often with a filling, regularly eaten on Fat Tuesday. Fat Tuesday is the precursor to the Lenten season, and the paczki are seen as an indulgence before the traditional 40-day period of fasting before Easter.

FAT TUESDAY

Paczki are a Polish food but reportedly became popular in Midwestern cities in the 1880s because of a large population of Polish immigrants.

Michigan staple, Quality Dairy, says they estimate they make 500,000 paczki every year.

