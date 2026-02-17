Celebrating Fat Tuesday in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Fat Tuesday in Mid-Michigan is underway and donut shops are already lined up with customers trying to get some paczki.

Paczki area pastry, often with a filling, regularly eaten on Fat Tuesday. Fat Tuesday is the precursor to the Lenten season, and the paczki are seen as an indulgence before the traditional 40-day period of fasting before Easter.

FAT TUESDAY

Paczki are a Polish food but reportedly became popular in Midwestern cities in the 1880s because of a large population of Polish immigrants.

Michigan staple, Quality Dairy, says they estimate they make 500,000 paczki every year.

