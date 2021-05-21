Cedar Point closing most Tuesdays & Wednesdays in June due to labor shortage

(WXYZ) — Many businesses are having trouble finding workers right now, and Cedar Point is among them. On Friday, the park announced it would close on select dates in June because there are not enough workers.

Based on the calendar, the park and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark will close four Tuesdays and Wednesdays in June – 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23.

According to Cedar Point, they have added more than 300 full-time, year-round positions and increased the sign-on bonus and increased the wage.