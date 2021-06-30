Case dismissed against Mumford swimming teacher charged in student's 2020 drowning death

(WSYM) — A judge dismissed the case against a Mumford High School swimming teacher who was charged in the 2020 drowning death of a student.

During a court hearing Wednesday for Kareem Sigler, 36th District Court Judge Kenneth King said there was not enough evidence to support the charge of gross negligence. Judge King dismissed the case against Sigler for lack of evidence.

The student, 15-year-old De'Sean Blanding, was swimming in Sigler's morning class the day of the incident in February 2020.

Sometime after the class had begun, students notified Sigler, who was in another room at the time, that Blanding was at the bottom of the school's pool.

Sigler allegedly dove into the water and with the help of other students, pulled Blanding from the pool. They then called 911.

Blanding was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.