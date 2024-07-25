Car crashes into building, almost hitting sleeping resident, Sheriff's Office says

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation is underway after an accused drunk driver allegedly crashed into an apartment building, just missing the person who was asleep inside.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office tell us it happened at 2:45AM on Thursday, July 25th on the 2100 block of Phillips Avenue in Delhi Township.

Officials say that the vehicle driven by a 25-year-old Lansing woman left the road and hit the apartment building into the room where someone was sleeping.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

We’re told that alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is urging everyone to drive safe and sober.

