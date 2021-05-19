Capital Area District Libraries return to in-person browsing

LANSING, Mich. — Today, Executive Director of the Capital Area District Libraries (CADL) , Scott Duimstra provided an update on the June 1 return of in-person browsing at all 13 branches of Capital Area District Libraries.

During COVID-19 all in-person browsing had been suspended as a safety precaution.

Reinstating in-person browsing is the next step in the re-opening plan for the library system and will allow the 100,000 + members access to browsing in-person within their local library.

Some restrictions will apply to guests such as requiring appointments and asking guests to limit their visit to 45 minutes and continuing to require masks to be worn for most. Also, families are being asked to limit their family members to three.

The following are plans that CADL will be following:

Wearing a mask is required unless a person falls into a specified exemption. Read more about CADL’s COVID Preparedness Response Plan here.

Mask Exemptions:

Fully vaccinated

Cannot medically tolerate a face mask

Kids under 2 years old

IN-PERSON VISITS

Indoor browsing and account services will begin June 1. Larger branches will offer walk-in service while smaller ones will require appointments. Browsing appointments will be limited to 30 minutes, with a limit of three people per appointment. Capacity will be enforced at the door.

These amenities and services will NOT be available during your browsing appointment:

Reading magazines and newspapers in the library

Sitting on furniture

Toys/Children’s play area

Study space

Meeting rooms

This new reopening will impact all branches.

Walk-in Service



Downtown Lansing

Foster

Haslett

Holt-Delhi

Okemos

South Lansing

Appointment Required



Aurelius

Dansville

Leslie

Mason

Stockbridge

Webberville

Williamston

COMPUTER USE

This service will continue at all branches. Computer use will be limited to 45 minutes per day and your library card will be required to log in.

CONTACTLESS PICKUP

This service will continue at all CADL branches except Downtown Lansing and South Lansing, where pickups will take place during walk-in browsing sessions.

To schedule an in-person browsing appointment, computer use session or contactless pickup, call your local branch or sign up online.

Watch the entire update from Executive Director of the Capital Area District Libraries, Scott Duimstra

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook