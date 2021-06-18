Canada extends nonessential travel restrictions to July 21

CANADA PUBLIC SAFETY MINISTER BILL BLAIR SAID CANADA WILL BE EXTENDING ITS NONESSENTIAL TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS TO JULY 21 — Canada Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Canada will be extending its nonessential travel restrictions to July 21—almost a month longer than the previous June 22 extension.

Our number one priority as we fight #COVID19 is keeping Canadians safe. In coordination with the U.S., we are extending restrictions on non-essential international travel and with the United States until July 21st, 2021. — Bill Blair (@BillBlair) June 18, 2021

In a string of tweets, Blair noted that Canadian safety was his priority as we continue to fight COVID-19.

While the border deadline has been extended, Blair did mention that new measurements for fully vaccinated residents will be announced on Monday, June 21.