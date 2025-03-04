CAHS Announces Expansion of Public Spay & Neuter Clinic

LANSING, Mich. — The Capital Area Humane Society has announced an expansion of its public spay and neuter clinic following a major donation.

We’re told that the Michael G. Eyde Estate has donated a building at 3303 West Saginaw Street in Lansing.

This will allow CAHS to relocate and expand its clinic.

In a press release, officials say that CAHS has operated its public clinic in South Lansing since 2011, but due to increased demand, the organization has outgrown its current facilities.

They go on to say that the surgeries are booked up to four months in advance, and this donation is essential to meeting the needs of pet owners across our neighborhoods.

We’re told that CAHS has raised $1.15 million to convert the current office spaces into a surgical center, and are now looking to the community to help reach the $2 million total goal.

