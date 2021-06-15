C.S. Mott named best children's hospital in Michigan, according to U.S. News & World Report

(WXYZ0 — The University of Michigan's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital has been named the best children's hospital in the state and among the best in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The ranking of the best children's hospitals were released on Tuesday, and Mott is the only Michigan hospital nationally-ranked in all 10 evaluated pediatric specialties.

According to the report, Mott is a top-3 hospital in the Midwest.

"This honor reflects the dedication of Mott physicians, researchers, nurses and staff who commit themselves to providing exceptional care to children with complex medical conditions," Luanne Thomas Ewald, FACHE, M.H.A., chief operating officer at Mott and Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital, said in a release.

The 10 specialties Mott was recognized in are:

Cancer

Cardiology and Heart Surgery

Diabetes and Endocrinology

Gastroenterology and GI Surgery

Neonatology

Nephrology

Neurology & Neurosurgery

Orthopedics

Pulmonology and Lung Surgery

Urology

“The COVID-19 pandemic tested the strength of health care providers, and these rankings are one indication that our team met every challenge, maintaining the highest quality care for our patients,” said Chris Dickinson, M.D., Mott’s chief clinical officer. “Our exceptional care and advanced research will continue leading Michigan children toward healthy outcomes, as we work to beat this virus.”