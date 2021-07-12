Bystanders step in to help after ride goes out of control at National Cherry Festival in Traverse City

(WXYZ) — Bystanders stepped in to help after a carnival ride went haywire during the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reports.

The Magic Carpet Ride carnival attraction began to spin out of control and the entire machine rocked back and forth, according to the Record-Eagle.

The newspaper reports that more than a dozen bystanders helped the ride operator hang onto the unstable ride to try and prevent it from rocking.

Authorities told the Record-Eagle that nobody was injured in the ride’s major malfunction, and follow-up investigation of the equipment was ordered by the maker.

Traverse City Police helped company workers unload the passengers from the ride.

The machine was taken down and removed from the festival grounds overnight. The remaining carnival rides re-opened on schedule at 11 a.m. Friday.