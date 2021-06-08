Bloods gang members sentenced to prison after assaulting, carving gang name into 15-year-olds chest

FLINT, Mich. — Four members of the Bloods Gang were sentenced to federal prison in Flint after assaulting a 15-year-old boy then carving their gang's name in the teen's chest.

Doniel “50” Heard, 38 ,of Canton; Talasha “First Lady Red” Willis, 31, of Flint; Kimberly “Boss Lady Red” Perryman, 34, of Mt. Morris; and Alina “Mimi Red” White, 23, of Flint, were sentenced for the crime. Willis was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison on May 20, while the remaining three defendants were sentenced June 8.

Doniel Heard was sentenced to 240 months in prison due to being identified as a "career offender" by a judge. Kimberly Perryman was sentenced to 80 months and Alina White was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison.

According to investigators, Heard, a leader of a Michigan set of the national Bloods street gang, along with Perryman, Willis, and White believed that the teen disrespected two fellow gang members. They assaulted the boy in response to that claim, then after beating the boy, they used a large knife to care the local Bloods set name "MOB 662" into the boy's chest.

The teen has permanent bodily injury as a result of the assault.

“This brutal and senseless act of violence on a 15-year old boy by gang members is appalling, and it is precisely the type of crime that we are committed to rooting out,” stated Acting United States Attorney Mohsin. “We intend to bring the full force of federal law upon gang members who are harming our youth and destroying our communities.”