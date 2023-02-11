Best places to watch the Super Bowl in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Super Bowl Sunday is coming up, and if you don't already have a place to watch, our mid-Michigan neighborhood reporters have you covered!

Heading over to East Lansing, our neighborhood reporter Mikayla Temple has two bars where you can watch the big game.

Where to watch the Super Bowl in East Lansing

Graduate Rock Bar

The first stop is a unique one. You can't find it on ground level, so you'll have to go up ten stories to get the best view.

The Graduate Rock bar sits on the top of the Graduate Hotel.

Best known for their food, drinks and, of course, the beautiful view of Michigan State University.

TV's in the bar will be playing the game with audio, and during the halftime show, you can enjoy the performance or the view of your favorite college campus.

The Rock Bar is 21 and up after 8 p.m. The bar is located at 133 Evergreen Ave.

Ellison Brewing Co.

If heights aren't really your thing, there's another place to check out just as cool on the ground floor.

Ellison Brewing Co. has two locations now, one in East Lansing and one in REO town. Ellison recently expanded their operations and have been up and running for three weeks, serving up their signature food and drinks in a bigger space.

Ellison Brewery has plenty of TV's to watch the game, while serving up good food and good drinks in two of your neighborhoods.

Ellison Brewery and Spirts in East Lansing is located at 4903 Dawn Ave., and Ellison Brewing Company and Event Space in REO Town is located at 1314 S. Washington Ave.

Next up, our Holt neighborhood reporter Hannah McIlree found the place to go if you're still looking for a place to chow down during the Super Bowl.

Best place to watch the Super Bowl in Holt

Charlie's Bar & Grill

Charlie's in Holt is a go-to destination for catching the big game.

Leave the pig skin up to the professionals, and trade it for potato skins. The restaurant is offering a dollar off appetizers Sunday! Have a ball and a two topping pizza for $13.

There will also be plenty of specials on adult beverages for customers over 21 years old.

Hannah will also be at Charlie's Sunday to get a look behind the scenes of working during the Super Bowl.

Charlie's is located at 1957 Cedar St.

Next, we head west of Lansing where our Delta Township and Grand Ledge neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence has two recommendations to watch the Super Bowl.

Best places to watch the Super Bowl in Grand Ledge, Delta Township

Preston's Bar

Preston's is doing something unique for Sunday's game, a potluck!

The event starts at 5 p.m. and is open to everyone.

Preston's is located at 201 N. Bridge St. in Grand Ledge.

Frank's Press Box

This Delta Township staple will be having drink specials in honor of Super Bowl Sunday.

The bar will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Frank's is located at 7216 W. Saginaw Highway.

Finally, our DeWitt neighborhood reporter Lauren Shields found just the place for everyone north of Lansing to check out this Super Bowl Sunday.

Best place to watch the Super Bowl in DeWitt

Relli's Sports Bar

This family-owned restaurant is gearing up for game day. The bar and restaurant has 43 TVs ready to show the game and can seat 200 people.

The bar and restaurant will be open from noon until 11 p.m. Sunday.

No need to call ahead to get a table! People will be seated on a first come, first serve basis.

Relli's is located at 202 E. Main St. in DeWitt.

The game is set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m., and you can watch it on FOX 47.

