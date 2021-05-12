Beekeeper mentors younger generation to care for bees

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Bees are an important part of the ecosystem, and beekeepers can make a significant contribution to the environment.

Beekeepers in West Michigan often connect on social media through the Grand Rapids Area Beekeeping Club. When seventh grader Hailey Pfeiffle decided to explore her interest in bees, she and her mom connected with local beekeepers through the club.

That's how they connected with August Treu, who has been keeping bees for the last three years.

RELATED: Beekeeping being taught in West Virginia to create economic opportunity in rural areas

On Tuesday, the Pfeiffles met up with Treu to learn more about bees so Hailey can accomplish her dream of one day having a bee hive in her backyard.

"One way to help the bees is to help other people learn how to work with them. If you can get to work with them and get the experience of actually working around the bees, it overcomes the fears that you might have about getting stung," said Treu."There are more people that are coming into it, and there are a bunch of our old people. And we need young people to come in and take over."

Hailey says she wants to continuing learning and progressing her beekeeping skills.

Treu also volunteers through 'Hives for Heroes,' a nonprofit organization that helps veterans feel empowered through beekeeping, to pass along his knowledge and love for the hobby as well.

RELATED: Scientists using new tools to deal with the shrinking number of honeybees