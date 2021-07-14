Watch
Beach hazard advisory issued through Thursday evening

Posted at 12:57 PM, Jul 14, 2021
LAKE MICHIGAN — A beach hazard advisory is in effect from late Wednesday through Thursday evening.

Officials say high waves, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected in Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren, Mason and Oceana counties, according to the advisory.

Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.

In addition, swim conditions are expected to be especially hazardous on the south side of piers.

People are asked to stay out of the water and not venture out on piers.

