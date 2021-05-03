Battle Creek man in custody after high-speed chase

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 18-year-old Battle Creek man was arrested Sunday night in Calhoun County in connection to fleeing and eluding law enforcement, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

A deputy says he tried to stop a vehicle about 9:10 p.m. on Morgan Road near North Avenue in Pennfield Township for driving recklessly and almost hitting other vehicles in the intersection.

The driver did not pull over and tried to flee from the deputy.

At one point the driver went off the roadway into a ditch but was able to get back on the roadway, at which point the vehicle turned southbound onto N. Washington Avenue – a residential neighborhood – driving fast.

The deputy ended the pursuit then “due to the vehicle entering a residential neighborhood and the driver’s disregard for the public’s safety with their reckless driving.”

Soon after, the suspect vehicle was found in a yard on N. Washington near Ardmoor Drive, on its roof.

Deputies say it appears the driver lost control overturned the vehicle and fled the area on foot.

A K9 track was started.

Deputies received information that the driver may be in a nearby home, where they found him and took him into custody.

He suffered minor injuries during the incident and is getting treatment at a nearby hospital.

Charges are being sought for the man for fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a suspended license.