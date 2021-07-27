Barry County deputies ask for help finding missing woman

CASTLETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing woman.

Rachel Lynn Hazen, 41, was last seen Wednesday, July 21 at about 2 p.m. in Castleton Township, according to a news release Tuesday.

Law enforcement says she left her son’s home on Wednesday afternoon and was seen by a neighbor at her home later that day.

At 11:05 a.m. Monday, a close friend of Hazen’s contacted law enforcement because they had not seen nor heard from her.

Hazen was driving a 2005 Ford Escape, which was silver and did not have a license plate.

Barry County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information may contact the Barry County Sheriff’s Office at 269-948-4801 or Barry County Central Dispatch at 269-948-4800.