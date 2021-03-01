Barricaded gunman shot by police in Royal Oak dies

(WSYM) — A barricaded gunman in Royal Oak who was shot by an Oakland County Sheriff's Office SWAT officer over the weekend has died.

It started on Saturday at a home in the 2700 block of Oliver. Police were called to the home for a violent domestic dispute between a father and his 34-year-old son.

Police say the son was intoxicated and assaulted his father, and was heavily-armed, wearing body armor and had barricaded himself inside the home. He allegedly also threatened to shoot officers and said he rigged the doors so they couldn't enter.

Police made contact with the suspect and tried to get him to surrender, and during negotiations, officers could hear multiple gunshot officers from entering.

The Oakland County SWAT team was notified and took over the scene, continuing negotiations with the suspect.

Police say after 2 1/2 hours with no contact, they utilized a robot and drone to search the house, but the suspect disabled the drone and refused to surrender.

Around 8:30 p.m., police say the suspect appeared near the front of the home and "leveled his rifle at deputies," and a member of the SWAT team shot him.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he later died.