Bald eagle rescued in Ann Arbor after being tangled in fishing line

(WSYM) — A bald eagle was rescued in Ann Arbor after he was tangled in a fishing line.

The wire was wrapped around his wing, tying him to a log where he was trapped.

The Humane Society of Huron Valley made the rescue on May 8 and did an initial exam, finding no major injuries. The eagle was then transported to the Howell Nature Center for further veterinary care and rehabilitation.

HNC's vet did another physical exam, verifying that the eagle had sustained no major injuries. After some time to rest, he will be put in their outdoor flight pen to test his ability to fly. Once he successfully completes all of his flight tests, he will be returned to Ann Arbor and released back into the wild to rejoin his family.

HNC says this bald eagle is relatively famous, as he and his family are on a popular nest cam. His fans noticed he was missing and were very concerned. Thankfully, he was located in time and was rescued before any permanent injuries could be made.

He and his mate have one eaglet, which is old enough for the female to care for on her own while the male is away. HNC is optimistic that he will make a full recovery and be returned to his family soon.