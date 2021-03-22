(WSYM) — Average gas prices in Michigan dropped slightly for the first time in weeks.

According to AAA Michigan, the average price is now $2.75 per gallon, which is down 6 cents from last week. It's still 11 cents higher than this time last month and 87 cents more than this time last year.

According to AAA Michigan, high crude prices and growing refinery utilization contributed to national prices increasing last week.

“Thanks to a decrease in crude prices, coupled with increased gasoline stocks and lower demand, Michigan motorists have seen a slight decrease in pump prices,” AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland, said in a release. “If these trends continue, prices could hold steady through this week.”