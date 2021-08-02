(WSYM) — Gas prices in Michigan have dropped for the second straight week, according to AAA Michigan.

The group said the average price of gas is down 3 cents compared to last week. It's now at an average of $3.13 per gallon. That's.1 cent less than this time last month but still $1.06 more than this time last year.

In mid-Michigan, AAA said gas prices are up 2 cents from last week to $3.13 per gallon. That's $1.08 more than this time last year.

AAA reports the Energy Information Administration reported gas demand increased last week and total domestic gas stocks declined. That has helped stabilize prices, but crude oil remains above $70 per barrel.

“While the Michigan state average dropped 3 cents last week, gas prices in some metro areas held steady or even increased slightly,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “High crude prices are likely to keep gas prices above $3 per gallon throughout the summer.”