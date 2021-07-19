Average gas price in Michigan sets 2021 high after rising 9 cents per gallon

Gas prices in Michigan set a new record for 2021 to start. this week.

According to AAA Michigan, the average price of gas in the state rose 9 cents from last week to $3.27 per gallon. That's 13 cents more than this time last month and $1.06 more than this time last year.

In mid-Michigan, the average gas price held steady at $3.29 per gallon, the same as last week and $1.02 more than this time last year.

“Despite a slight decrease in demand, Michigan drivers continue to see higher prices at the pump,” Adrienne Woodland, the spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group., said in a release “With crude oil prices remaining above $70 a barrel, gas prices could likely stay above $3 a gallon throughout the busy summer driving season.”