(WSYM) — Gas prices in Michigan dropped slightly, despite some areas seeing averages at or above $3 per gallon, according to AAA Michigan.

Drivers are now paying an average of $2.95 per gallon, down one cent from last week. That's 17 cents more than this time last month and $1.11 more than this time last year.

The national gas price average hit $3 per gallon last week for the first time since October 2014 after a cyberattack at the Colonial Pipeline. That pipeline has restarted operations.

“The restart of the pipeline is very positive news for motorists,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “While impact won’t be seen immediately and motorists in affected areas can expect a few more days of limited fuel supply, relief is coming. This is an especially good update ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.”

In metro Detroit, the current average is $3 per gallon, the highest since October 2018 and 4 cents higher than last week. It's also $1.18 more than this time last year.