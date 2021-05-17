Watch
NewsState

Actions

Average gas price in Lansing hits $3 per gallon, highest since October 2018

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
William Walker
<p>Drivers are enjoying the cheapest Fourth of July gasoline in more than a decade. Enjoy it while it lasts: Experts say prices will start inching higher soon.</p>
AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices rise 7 cents
Posted at 6:13 AM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 06:22:36-04

(WSYM) — Gas prices in Michigan dropped slightly, despite some areas seeing averages at or above $3 per gallon, according to AAA Michigan.

Drivers are now paying an average of $2.95 per gallon, down one cent from last week. That's 17 cents more than this time last month and $1.11 more than this time last year.

The national gas price average hit $3 per gallon last week for the first time since October 2014 after a cyberattack at the Colonial Pipeline. That pipeline has restarted operations.

“The restart of the pipeline is very positive news for motorists,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “While impact won’t be seen immediately and motorists in affected areas can expect a few more days of limited fuel supply, relief is coming. This is an especially good update ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.”

In metro Detroit, the current average is $3 per gallon, the highest since October 2018 and 4 cents higher than last week. It's also $1.18 more than this time last year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Senior Spotlight

Celebrate a 2021 High School Senior!