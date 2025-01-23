As snowfall continues, multiple crashes reported in Lansing area

LANSING, Mich. — On a snowy Thursday morning, multiple crashes have been reported in the Lansing area.

Ingham County Traffic Alerts reported that Southbound US-127 was shut down near Bellevue Road in Leslie Township. That road has since re-opened.

WATCH: Neighborhood reporter Sarah Poulos has the latest from a crash in Leslie Township...

Ingham County Crash Reports

There were also accident reports on Westbound I-96 at Okemos Road in Alaeidon Township, Southbond US-127 at Cedar Street in Vevay Township, and I-96 Eastbond and Westbound between Hagadorn and Okemos.

Thursday morning, the city of Lansing sent out an alert saying crews were plowing major streets and state trunk lines. They asked divers to use caution around snow equipment.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to the In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook