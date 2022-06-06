Watch
NewsState

Actions

Arts, culture and entertainment across mid-Michigan, June 6 -12

Cast of Ain't Too Proud
Matthew Murphy
Ephraim-Sykes-kneeling-and-the-cast-of-AINT-TOO-PROUD-Photo-by-Matthew-Murphy.jpeg<br/>
Cast of Ain't Too Proud
Posted at 12:44 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 12:44:49-04

LANSING, Mich. — Here’s a look at a few ACE (Arts, Culture and Entertainment) events for the week of June 6-12

EVENT:                     Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations          
DATE:                        Tuesday, June 7 – Sunday, June 12
LOCATION:             Wharton Center
WEBSITE:                whartoncenter.com

Jackson Blues Festival
Jackson Blues Festival

EVENT:                     Jackson Blues Festival
DATE:                        Thursday, June 9 – Saturday, June 11
LOCATION:            Jurassic Golf
WEBSITE:                experiencejackson.com

EVENT:                     Rooted Reverence Art Festival
DATE:                        Saturday, June 11
LOCATION:            Downtown Mason
WEBSITE:                facebook.com/rootedreverence

EVENT:                     Pumpstock American Roots Festival
DATE:            Saturday, June 11
LOCATION:            Bailey Park, East Lansing
WEBSITE:                facebook.com/Pumpstock/

soup box 2.jpeg
St. John's Soup Box Derby

EVENT:                     St. John’s Soup Box Derby
DATE:                        Sunday, June 12
LOCATION:            Downtown St. Johns
WEBSITE:                soapboxderby.org/st-johns

EVENT:                     Kanin Elizabeth
DATE:                        June 12
LOCATION:             Uncle John’s Cider Mill
WEBSITE:                kaninelizabeth.net

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!