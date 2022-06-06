Arts, culture and entertainment across mid-Michigan, June 6 -12

LANSING, Mich. — Here’s a look at a few ACE (Arts, Culture and Entertainment) events for the week of June 6-12
EVENT: Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
DATE: Tuesday, June 7 – Sunday, June 12
LOCATION: Wharton Center
WEBSITE: whartoncenter.com
EVENT: Jackson Blues Festival
DATE: Thursday, June 9 – Saturday, June 11
LOCATION: Jurassic Golf
WEBSITE: experiencejackson.com
EVENT: Rooted Reverence Art Festival
DATE: Saturday, June 11
LOCATION: Downtown Mason
WEBSITE: facebook.com/rootedreverence
EVENT: Pumpstock American Roots Festival
DATE: Saturday, June 11
LOCATION: Bailey Park, East Lansing
WEBSITE: facebook.com/Pumpstock/
EVENT: St. John’s Soup Box Derby
DATE: Sunday, June 12
LOCATION: Downtown St. Johns
WEBSITE: soapboxderby.org/st-johns
EVENT: Kanin Elizabeth
DATE: June 12
LOCATION: Uncle John’s Cider Mill
WEBSITE: kaninelizabeth.net
