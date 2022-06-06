Arts, culture and entertainment across mid-Michigan, June 6 -12

LANSING, Mich. — Here’s a look at a few ACE (Arts, Culture and Entertainment) events for the week of June 6-12

EVENT: Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

DATE: Tuesday, June 7 – Sunday, June 12

LOCATION: Wharton Center

WEBSITE: whartoncenter.com

Jackson Blues Festival Jackson Blues Festival

EVENT: Jackson Blues Festival

DATE: Thursday, June 9 – Saturday, June 11

LOCATION: Jurassic Golf

WEBSITE: experiencejackson.com

EVENT: Rooted Reverence Art Festival

DATE: Saturday, June 11

LOCATION: Downtown Mason

WEBSITE: facebook.com/rootedreverence

EVENT: Pumpstock American Roots Festival

DATE: Saturday, June 11

LOCATION: Bailey Park, East Lansing

WEBSITE: facebook.com/Pumpstock/

St. John's Soup Box Derby St. John's Soup Box Derby

EVENT: St. John’s Soup Box Derby

DATE: Sunday, June 12

LOCATION: Downtown St. Johns

WEBSITE: soapboxderby.org/st-johns

EVENT: Kanin Elizabeth

DATE: June 12

LOCATION: Uncle John’s Cider Mill

WEBSITE: kaninelizabeth.net

