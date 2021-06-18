Art, automobiles, and science: Here's a look at some museums to check out in mid-Michigan.

LANSING, Mich. — Museums are a way to enjoy art, learn about history, and engage in some pretty cool activities. And mid-Michigan has some fun ones!

Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum

The Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum at Michigan State University is one of a kind. It focuses on contemporary art so you'll get to see things like sculptures, paintings, and conceptual pieces that will spark your curiosity.

"For us, that means not only art that's made currently but also art that engages the issues of our time," Morgan Butts, Director of Communications for the museum said.

The museum has a historical collection of over 10,000 works. The exhibits often bring the historical works and contemporary works into dialogue with each other about things that are relevant to Michiganders.

They have several exhibitions for you to view. Two lead exhibitions going on right now are are 'InterStates of Mind: Rewriting the Map of the United States in the Age of the Automobile of Mind' and 'Seeds of Resistance'.

"You can continue to engage with the themes of the exhibition when you get home, Butts said. "We also have discovery packs that families can check out to help them engage with things of the exhibition and do activities here on-site that include art-making and creative thinking."

The museum is always free and open Friday through Sunday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Butts encourages everyone to reserve tickets online so that they can make sure everyone has a great time and is social distancing.

R.E Olds Transportation Museum

If you're into automobiles and history, this museum is for you.

Established in 1981 the R.E Olds Transportation Museum is dedicated to Ransom Eli Olds, an early innovator in the automotive industry.

"It showcases Lansing's contribution to the automotive industry with primary Olds Mobile and REO manufactured products here. Along with other manufacturing projects that were made here in Lansing," Scott Mrdeza, Executive Director said.

Walking around this museum you're able to see how the automotive industry has advanced and evolved over time.

Things you can find in the museum are stationary engines made here in Lansing, early automobiles Ransom Olds had put together, and even lawnmowers.

"You're wondering why lawnmowers. The REO Car Company had a lawnmower company also. So Random Olds had started the power lawnmower industry in the early 40s with the ideal lawn mowing company and REO picked that up a little bit later" Mrdeza said.

The museum is open to everyone but it has a lot more static displays. There is a general admissions $10 entry fee for adults and $7.50 for students and seniors.

Other things the museum offers include letting you rent a 1937 Olds Mobile touring car for weddings and events. They also rent out the whole museum for events.

The museum is also raffling off a 1976 Olds Mobile Cutlass as a fundraiser for the museum and will have a drawing in November. They are also preparing for their 28th annual Car Capital Auto Show in July.

Impression 5 Science Center

And lastly this fun museum will blow your kids' minds. Impression 5 Science Center is an interactive learning environment for children of all ages.

The museum opened in 1972 and allows kids to explore science, technology, engineering, and math.

"We have 30,000 sq. feet of public space for families to explore everything from Thomas and Friends our new traveling exhibit to our two-story water exhibit called Flow," Erik Larson, Executive Director said.

They also have a new exhibit called SMASH which is all about the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams at Michigan State University.

"Lots of fun things to get you thinking and get you practicing and honing your scientific behavior," Larson said. "As children develop and they develop so quickly each visit to the science center is completely different than before. So we're really trying to create a space where families feel safe and comfortable to visit and take the risk necessary to learn."

Impression 5 Science Center is open Thursday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The admission fee is $8.50 per person. They also have special deals for military families and a program called Museums for All to help those who are struggling financially. They have limited capacity but Larson says there is still plenty of space to social distance.

Everyone visiting Impression 5 must wear a mask even if they are vaccinated. Visitors must also go through a health screening upon arrival.

