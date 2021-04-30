Appointment-only visits to secretary of state here to stay

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan residents who visit secretary of state offices will need an appointment even after the pandemic ends.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Thursday that she is making permanent a change that was done to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Gone are the days when a person could walk into a branch and wait in line.

Benson called the old way an “antiquated, inefficient, take-a-number system that nobody liked.”

She says appointment slots will be increased by 10% in the near future, with tighter scheduling that will enable the government to serve roughly 35,000 more residents per month.