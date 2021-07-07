Ann Arbor Art Fair returns next weekend after one-year hiatus

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Ann Arbor Art Fair is returning in 2021 after a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say the fair, spanning 30 city blocks of downtown Ann Arbor, draws artists from across the country. This year's fair will run from July 15 through July 17.

For full details, visit www.theannarborartfair.com.

The fair features art from virtually every medium, including ceramics, digital art, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, leather, metal, 2D and 3D mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture and wood.

“We are excited to again be able to host artists and visitors to the Ann Arbor Art Fair,” said Karen Delhey, executive director of the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair, in a press release. "While there will be some changes to this year’s fair, everyone can expect to see inspiring and amazing art in line with what they have come to expect year after year."

The AAAF encompasses three independently juried, nonprofit art fairs that run consecutively: Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original; Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair; and Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair. This year’s fair hours are:

Thursday, July 15: 10 AM - 9 PM

Friday, July 16: 10 AM - 9 PM

Saturday, July 17: 10 AM - 7 PM

According to Maureen Riley, executive director of the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original, “Supporting the artists is more important than ever this year,” she said in a press release. “Like many others, their livelihoods were severely impacted by the pandemic. All three fairs are proud to select some of the best artists from around the country to come to Ann Arbor to participate in the event.”

Shuttle service will be available from Huron High School and Briarwood Mall each day. Shuttles start one hour before the Ann Arbor Art Fair opens and continue until one hour after the art fair closes. Visitors can park for free at each location, and shuttles run every 10 to 15 minutes for a cost of $5 roundtrip, and free for kids five and under.

For visitors who choose to park near the fair, there are several parking structures available. The fee during the fair will be $18 per day or $9 after 5 PM.

