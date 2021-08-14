American Metal Roofs to Deliver A “Roof Of Love”

LANSING, Mich. — American Metal Roofs recently announced the upcoming installation of a free metal roof as part of the “Roofs of Love,” program. “Roofs of Love” is a campaign to provide free roofs for five families in need across the country. The chosen families will each receive a free metal roof for their home installed by a local Isaiah Industries dealer. The total value of the donated roofs is an estimated $300,000.

American Metal Roofs (AMR) is an Isaiah Industries local dealer that covers the state of Michigan. Recently AMR Founder and President Frank Farmer was messaged through Facebook by Darlene and Larry Case of North Adams, Michigan about problems with their roof. Farmer called the couple back immediately to try and be of help. “I could hear the emotion in Darlene’s voice as she shared with me the years of challenges and frustrations they’d had with their metal roof and the local installer,” said Farmer. “And when I learned of Larry’s health issues, I knew they needed help.”

Farmer then contacted Todd Miller of Isaiah Industries and suggested the Case’s as prime candidates for their new “Roofs of Love,” program. And after hearing Cases’s roofing horror story, Miller agreed and the couple was awarded a free metal roof to be installed by AMR as soon as possible.

The Case’s originally reached out to Farmer looking for help fixing the metal roof they had installed on their home less than 10 years ago. “As soon as Darlene described their roof and the problems they were having I knew what had happened – and I knew they were stuck,” added Farmer. The Case’s had been victimized by an inexperienced or unscrupulous roofing contractor. Roofing companies can lower project costs by selling and installing metal roofing designed for barns. The roofs may be cheaper than the competition, but barn metal is not approved for residential application. Farmer added, “These ‘cheaper’ metal roofs quickly begin to leak, fade and rust when installed on a house. The only fix is a complete tear-off and replacement.

The Case’s new permanent metal roof is scheduled to be installed in one day – August 16, 2021. To accomplish this amazing transformation, AMR is combining three of their regular crews into one “super crew” so they can complete the installation with a minimum of disturbance to the Case’s. “We’re looking forward to solving this ten-year ordeal for the Case’s. No one deserves to be victimized like this. We’re proud and gratified to be able to help the Case’s and to educate homeowners everywhere about the potential dangers of “cheaper” metal roofing,” concluded Farmer.

For more information about Roofs of Love, please visit: https://www.isaiahindustries.com/roofs-of-love/

