AG Nessel urges public to report abuse by Boy Scouts of America

Tony Gutierrez/AP
FILE - This Feb. 4, 2013, file photo, shows a detail of a Boy Scout uniform worn during a news conference in front of the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas. On Monday, March 1, 2021, Boy Scouts of America submitted a bankruptcy reorganization plan that envisions continued operations of its local troops and national adventure camps but leaves many unanswered questions about resolving tens of thousands of sexual abuse claims by former Boy Scouts. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Boy Scouts Bankruptcy
Dana Nessel 2020 picture Michigan AG
Posted at 2:49 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 14:49:28-04

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a public service announcement Thursday focused on the new joint investigation from her department and Michigan State Police targeting the Boy Scouts of America.

The agencies first asked the public to report instances of abuse at the beginning of June.

This investigation is similar to the department’s ongoing clergy abuse investigation, which secured its fourth conviction last week, according to a news release.

Nessel learned back in January that 1,700 sex abuse claims filed in BSA’s ongoing bankruptcy case were in Michigan.

RELATED: Nessel, Michigan State Police investigating Boy Scouts of America

The department now believes there may be as many as 3,000 victims.

Nessel released the PSA to urge victims of abuse at the hands of the Boy Scouts to report that abuse, as well as to remind people that this joint investigation with MSP is separate from the civil litigation.

“I know speaking about these traumas is difficult,” Nessel said in the PSA. “That’s why I’m asking Michiganders to show their strength and courage by calling our trained victim advocates. It doesn’t matter if the abuse occurred last month or years ago – you deserve to be heard and we’re here to listen.”

Anyone with information may call the investigation’s hotline at 844-324-3374 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tips can be left anonymously.

