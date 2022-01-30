Advisory: Beef from Grostic Cattle Company may contain PFOS

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. — Beef from a Livingston County farm may contain perfluorooctane sulfonic acid, also called PFOS. The chemical may be dangerous to humans.

That's according to a consumption advisory issued Jan. 28 by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The advisory only applies to beef sold by the Grostic Cattle Company.

Customers either purchased this product directly from the farm, the Hartland Farmers Market or the meat trailer located in the parking lot of Rural King in Hartland. It was also sold to some Great Start Readiness and Head Start programs in the Livingston County schools.

Those schools have been notified and stopped using the beef.

If you have any health related questions or concerns, please contact the state health department at 800-648-6942 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

