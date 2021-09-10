Actor Mike Colter to appear at Motor City Comic Con in October

(WSYM) — Actor Mike Colter will attend this year's Motor City Comic Con, which is running Oct. 15-17 at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

Colter, best known for his role as Luke Cage, will be appearing for two days, Oct. 16 and 17. Autographs will be $50 and professional photo ops will be available for $65.

Colter adds to the list of recently announced guest appearances including Patrick Renna, Tom Welling, Elijah Wood, Ming-Na Wen, Ice-T and Coco, Giancarlo Esposito, Joey Fatone, Mario Lopez, Denis Lawson, Adam Scherr, Antony Starr, David Koechner, David Yost, Britt Baker, Jodi Benson, Jim Cummings, Luci Christian, Gaten Matarazzo, Justin Briner, Alexander Ludwig, and Nolan North.

He has also appeared as Lemond Bishop in the television series The Good Wife and The Good Fight, Malcolm Ward in Ringer, Jameson Locke in the Halo franchise and Agent J's father in Men in Black 3.

Motor City Comic Con’s annual event takes place every May and because of the health restrictions, the 2021 event was moved to October 15-17, 2021. The convention will return to being hosted annually in May, in 2022.

Both events will take place at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. The convention will feature actors from the television, movie, and streaming industry, along with the most creative artists, writers, and comic book creators in the industry.