Actor Elijah Wood from Lord of the Rings to attend Motor City Comic Con

NOVI, Mich. — Motor City Comic Con has announced that actor Elijah Wood, best known for his role as Frodo Baggins in the Lord of the Rings, will attend this year's convention.

The convention runs October 15 through 17 at the Suburban Collection Showplace. Wood will be available for two days; Saturday, October 16, and Sunday, October 17. Autographs will cost $80 and professional photos will cost $100.

Also on the list of guest appearances include Ice-T, Coco,Giancarlo Esposito, Joey Fatone, Mario Lopez, Denis Lawson, David Koechner, David Yost, Britt Baker, Jodi Benson, Jim Cummings, Luci Christian, Gaten Matarazzo, Justin Briner, Alexander Ludwig, Nolan North and more.

Motor City Comic Con's annual event usually takes place in May but due to health restrictions, the 2021 convention was moved to October.

Motor City Comic Con General Ticket prices and packages: Adult Pricing (ages 13 and up) Friday – $30*Saturday – $40*Sunday – $35*VIP – $249*

Adult Weekend Pass – $85

*Kids 5 and under are free all weekend

*Kids 6-12 are $10* on Friday and Saturday

*Kids Weekend – $20

*Sunday is Kids Day – All kids 12 and under are free

*Additional processing fees will apply

The Suburban Collection Showplace is located on Grand River in Novi. The convention will run from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 15, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 17.

Motor City Comic Con is Michigan's largest pop-culture event since 1989.