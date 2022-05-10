ACE Report: Arts, Culture and Entertainment for the week of May 9

LANSING, Mich. — Are you ready to have some fun this week? There is plenty of arts, culture, and entertainment taking place in mid-Michigan. Here's a list of events to check out.

EVENT: Artist David Such Exhbit

DATE: Through June 25

LOCATION: Lansing’s Nelson Gallery

WEBSITE: www.thenelsongallery.com

Online: Nelson Gallery David Such Art

EVENT: Albert EL Fresco Grand Opening

DATE: Thursday, May 12

LOCATION: Albert Avenue downtown East Lansing

WEBSITE: www.cityofeastlansing.com

Online: City of East Lansing East Lansing's Albert Street

EVENT: Lansing Symphony Orchestra Concert

DATE: Friday, May 13

LOCATION: Wharton Center

WEBSITE: www.whartoncenter.com

EVENT: Boats at the Barn

DATE: Saturday, May 14

LOCATION: Gilmore Automobile Museum, Hickory Corners

WEBSITE: https://gilmorecarmuseum.org/

Online: Gilmore Car Museum Gilmore Boats at the Barn

EVENT: Adopt a River

DATE: Sunday, May 14 from 8:30 am to 11am

LOCATION: 200 Museum Drive, Lansing

WEBSITE: www.lbwl.com

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook