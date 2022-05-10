Watch
ACE Report: Arts, Culture and Entertainment for the week of May 9

Posted at 4:37 PM, May 10, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — Are you ready to have some fun this week? There is plenty of arts, culture, and entertainment taking place in mid-Michigan. Here's a list of events to check out.

EVENT:         Artist David Such Exhbit
DATE:            Through June 25
LOCATION: Lansing’s Nelson Gallery
WEBSITE:    www.thenelsongallery.com

David Such Art 2.jpeg
David Such Art

EVENT:         Albert EL Fresco Grand Opening
DATE:            Thursday, May 12
LOCATION: Albert Avenue downtown East Lansing
WEBSITE:    www.cityofeastlansing.com

Albert El Fresco 2.png
East Lansing's Albert Street

EVENT:         Lansing Symphony Orchestra Concert
DATE:            Friday, May 13          
LOCATION: Wharton Center
WEBSITE:    www.whartoncenter.com

EVENT:         Boats at the Barn
DATE:            Saturday, May 14
LOCATION: Gilmore Automobile Museum, Hickory Corners
WEBSITE:    https://gilmorecarmuseum.org/

Gilmore Boats at the Barn.jpeg
Gilmore Boats at the Barn

EVENT:         Adopt a River
DATE:            Sunday, May 14 from 8:30 am to 11am
LOCATION: 200 Museum Drive, Lansing
WEBSITE:    www.lbwl.com

