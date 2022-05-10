ACE Report: Arts, Culture and Entertainment for the week of May 9

LANSING, Mich. — Are you ready to have some fun this week? There is plenty of arts, culture, and entertainment taking place in mid-Michigan. Here's a list of events to check out.
EVENT: Artist David Such Exhbit
DATE: Through June 25
LOCATION: Lansing’s Nelson Gallery
WEBSITE: www.thenelsongallery.com
EVENT: Albert EL Fresco Grand Opening
DATE: Thursday, May 12
LOCATION: Albert Avenue downtown East Lansing
WEBSITE: www.cityofeastlansing.com
EVENT: Lansing Symphony Orchestra Concert
DATE: Friday, May 13
LOCATION: Wharton Center
WEBSITE: www.whartoncenter.com
EVENT: Boats at the Barn
DATE: Saturday, May 14
LOCATION: Gilmore Automobile Museum, Hickory Corners
WEBSITE: https://gilmorecarmuseum.org/
EVENT: Adopt a River
DATE: Sunday, May 14 from 8:30 am to 11am
LOCATION: 200 Museum Drive, Lansing
WEBSITE: www.lbwl.com
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.