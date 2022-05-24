ACE report (Arts, Culture and Entertainment) for the week of May 23-29

LANSING, Mich. — Here’s a look at a few ACE (Arts, Culture, and Entertainment) events for the week of May 23-29

EVENT: Jackalope with Charlie Richardson

DATE: Wednesday, May 25

LOCATION: Eagle Monk Pub and Brewery, Lansing

WEBSITE: 517living.com

EVENT: Beggars Can’t Be Choosers Comedy Night

DATE: Thursday, May 26

LOCATION: Beggars Banquet, East Lansing

WEBSITE: beggarsbanquet.com

EVENT: Cristo Rey Church Fiesta

DATE: Friday, May 27 – Sunday, May 29

LOCATION: 201 W. Miller Road, Lansing

WEBSITE: facebook/cristo.fiesta

EVENT: Balloons over Bavarian Inn

DATE: Friday, May 27 – Sunday, May 29

LOCATION: Frankenmuth, Michigan

WEBSITE: Frankenmuth.org

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook