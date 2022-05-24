Watch
ACE report (Arts, Culture and Entertainment) for the week of May 23-29

Posted at 8:36 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 20:36:27-04

LANSING, Mich. — Here’s a look at a few ACE (Arts, Culture, and Entertainment) events for the week of May 23-29

EVENT: Jackalope with Charlie Richardson
DATE: Wednesday, May 25
LOCATION: Eagle Monk Pub and Brewery, Lansing
WEBSITE: 517living.com

EVENT: Beggars Can’t Be Choosers Comedy Night
DATE: Thursday, May 26
LOCATION: Beggars Banquet, East Lansing
WEBSITE: beggarsbanquet.com

EVENT: Cristo Rey Church Fiesta
DATE: Friday, May 27 – Sunday, May 29
LOCATION: 201 W. Miller Road, Lansing 
WEBSITE: facebook/cristo.fiesta

EVENT: Balloons over Bavarian Inn
DATE: Friday, May 27 – Sunday, May 29
LOCATION: Frankenmuth, Michigan 
WEBSITE: Frankenmuth.org

