A store clerk’s generosity led to a Saginaw County woman winning $1 million

BRANT, MI — A 52-year-old Saginaw County woman won $1 million playing Michigan Lottery’s $1,000,000 Frenzy Multiplier Instant Game. The woman stopped by the Marion Springs General Store on South Merrill Road in Brant for the ticket.

"My friend and I were on the way home for a bonfire and we needed to stop for a couple things,” the player said. “We stopped at the Marion Springs General Store, but they must have just closed because the door was locked. We were standing at the door when a clerk came over to let us in."

In those few minutes, the woman grabbed her items and a couple of lottery tickets. When she got back home, she found out she won big.

"I was so surprised to win $1 million” she said.

The 52-year-old player already claimed her prize and chose to receive her winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000 rather than 30 annual payments for the full amount.