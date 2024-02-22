LANSING, Mich. — A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is opening in Ingham County on February 22nd.

The goal of the center is to help several counties kickstart their recovery after the August 24-26th severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding.

Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration can help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, learn how to get their property disaster-resistant and get questions answered in person.

The deadline to apply for assistance is April 8th, 2024.

The center will be open at Northeast Ingham Emergency Services Authority in Williamston from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

It will permanently close on Saturday, March 2nd.

Additional recovery centers will be opening soon.

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Michigan, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to the In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook