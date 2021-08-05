9-year-old Oscar dreams of riding bikes and playing games with his adoptive parents

DETROIT — His silly, adventurous, fun-loving personality make Oscar nothing like his Sesame Street namesake.

“I'm in third grade and I'm nine years old. Like riding bikes. And I like to play football. And I like to wrestle. And I also like to play Dodge ball,” said Oscar.

“Oscar Is a very fun individual. He's always willing to help around. He's very athletic,” said his worker.

“Sometimes I can be quiet. Sometimes I can be noisy. If I was at the park for the day, I would run around. I like to play football at the park,” Oscar explained.

He wants to grow up to be a mechanic.

“I like to play with cars and balls. It just fun. I like to ride in the car, very relaxing,” he said.

He also enjoys going to Sky Zone.

“I can jump around, I can do back flips, jump in the pit,” Oscar said.

“If I had a superpower, my superpower would be control water. The Flash is good. He can go fast. And the Superman, he can go fast. And he can fly,” said Oscar.

He has been waiting to be adopted since July of 2017.

“I would like a dad. I would like a dad and a dog and a PS4 Game system. I would like to play games with my dad. I will ride bikes with my dad, too. But if I were to be in your guy's home, I would do anything with you guys,” Oscar said.

“I hope Oscar finds the family that's best fit for him. Oscar would definitely love the family back. He's a very good kid,” his worker said.

If you’d like to learn more about Oscar, click here.

If you’d like to adopt Oscar, call the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at (800)589-6273.

If you’re not able to adopt, you can still help!

Please SHARE this Grant Me Hope story on social media. Thank you!

