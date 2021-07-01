Watch
10 beaches closed across Michigan as July 4th holiday approaches

Posted at 1:27 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 14:21:28-04

(WSYM) — As we approach the 4th of July weekend, the state is reporting that 9 beaches are currently closed across Michigan.

All of the beaches are closed due to high bacteria levels. They include:

  • Park Lake - Bath Township Park Lake Beach in Clinton County
  • Keweenaw Bay / Lake Superior - First Sand Beach in Baraga County
  • Handsome Lake - Crossroads For Youth in Oakland County
  • Crooked Lake - Independence Oaks County Park in Oakland County
  • Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach in Macomb County
  • Silver Lake - City Park Beach in Genesee County
  • Ross Lake - Beaverton City Park in Gladwin County
  • Elizabeth Lake - ECHPOA in Oakland County
  • Grand Traverse Bay-East - Bayside Acme Township Park in Grand Traverse County
  • Grand Traverse Bay-East - East Bay Park (Milliken Park) in Grand Traverse County

You can check the list of closings for up-to-date information on the Department of Environmental Quality website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

