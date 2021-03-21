8 people stabbed outside Detroit hookah lounge

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police say eight people have been hospitalized after being stabbed outside of a Detroit-area hookah lounge early Sunday. A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the stabbing.

The stabbing happened around 4:41 a.m. in the 6700 block of Greenfield.

An altercation inside the establishment spilled out into the parking lot where the stabbing occurred. All eight victims, who are of Arabic descent, police say, were taken to a local hospital for treatment. No injuries were fatal.

The suspect was arrested at the hospital where he was being treated for injuries from the altercation.

Police say one person at the location also fired shots, but no one was injured.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. If you have information, contact the Detroit Police Department's Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-Speak-Up.