75 wind turbines proposed for construction in Montcalm County

One company is seeking to construct 75 wind turbines in Montcalm County.
Posted at 7:42 AM, Jul 07, 2021
STANTON, Mich. — An open house regarding the proposed construction of 75 wind turbines in Montcalm County took place at Douglas Township Hall in Stanton this evening.

Organizers tell us the wind turbines present an economic opportunity that will address the state’s increasing demand for electricity and clean energy.

Wind turbines will reportedly be built up to a half mile away from active farm land.

Participating landowners are expected to receive yearly lease payments.

Brian O'Shea with Apex Clean Energy tells us the project is expected to power up to 90,000 homes in Michigan every year, adding that the wind turbines could be up and running within three to four years.

