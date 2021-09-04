67-year-old man dies in Lake Michigan drowning

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man has died in a drowning incident that occurred in Lake Michigan Saturday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to reports of a man who had been struggling to swim off of a private beach in Park Township.

We’re told the 67-year-old victim was removed from the water by good Samaritans, who attempted CPR by the time authorities arrived. The sheriff’s office says their paramedics tried to revive the man but with no success.

Deputies say the man was in the water with his family when he was pulled away by waves, adding good Samaritans used paddle boards to find the victim and bring him to shore.

The incident is currently under investigation.