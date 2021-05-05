Watch
66-year-old steals Enterprise rental resulting in a short police chase

Posted at 5:58 AM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 05:58:34-04

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police pursued a stolen car traveling west on 1-94 before the driver crashed into the right shoulder of the road near Lakeside Road in Berrien County.

The chase started after troopers attempted a failed traffic stop. One man, 66, lost control after the collision crossing over three lanes and stopping after a second collision into the median cable barrier.

Shortly after the man was transported to Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph for his non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed the car was reported stolen by Enterprise Rental to the Waterford Township Police Department in March after the driver did not return it.

Due to the driver’s injuries and other circumstances, he will not be arrested at this time according to Michigan State Police.

