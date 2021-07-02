6 things to do this weekend for the Fourth of July

MICHIGAN — Fourth of July celebrations are back after being on pause for two summers. And Michiganders are ready to take part in the events! So what is there to do this Independence Day weekend? Here are a few options from us.

1. Le Fleur Decor Independence Day Celebration

Hadley will kick off the Fourth of July Weekend with its fourth annual Le Fleur Decor Independence Day Celebration. The event will be held Saturday, July 3 at 3442 Hadley Rd Hadley, MI 48440.

It will feature local artisans and vendors, and have a Beer & Wine Garden open all day.

2. Detroit Tigers Game

The Detroit Tigers will take on the Chicago White Sox in Comerica Park Sunday, July 4 at 1:10 p.m.. Giving Michiganders the chance to celebrate both the United States and Tigers on the same day!

3. Brighton 4th of July Parade

The Brighton Area Fire Authority will be hosting a Fourth of July Parade on July 4 starting at the BECC Building north of Main Street and Church Street.

The event begins at 10 a.m. on July 4 and all participants must register.

4. 15th Annual Hungry Duck Half Marathon & 5K Run/Walk

Also in Brighton, the Hungry Duck Run will host its 15th annual 5K and half marathon. The race benefits local non-profit partners that the fight against hunger and will be held on the fourth.

To participate in the 5K or half marathon register online.

5. Wyandotte 4th of July Parade

Wyandotte will be hosting its 48th annual Fourth of July parade on Biddle Avenue in Downtown Wyandotte. The event begins at 10 a.m. and will feature bands and organizations from the area.

6. Firework shows!

Fireworks will light up the sky in Oakland County, Pine Knob, and Kensington Metropark this Fourth of July.

Each event is free and will begin at nightfall. Be sure to look up!

