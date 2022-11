OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says six emus have been found after they had gotten loose near Stadium Drive and Sixth Street Wednesday morning.

Motorists were encouraged to exercise caution in the Oshtemo Township area in a Facebook post.

“Never a dull day,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

Deputies later released bodycam video of the efforts to capture one of the emus: