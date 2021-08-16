Watch
34 years ago: Northwest Flight 255 crashes after takeoff at DTW killing 156

Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2012 file photo, flowers and pictures are shown at the memorial in Romulus, Mich. to mark the 25th anniversary of the crash of Northwest Airlines Flight 255 near Detroit Metropolitan Airport. The MD-80 aircraft crashed in the Detroit suburb of Romulus, killing all 154 people aboard except for a 4-year-old girl. Two people also died on the ground. In the new documentary, Sole Survivor, Cecelia Cichan, whose married name is Crocker, breaks her silence, discussing how the crash of the Phoenix-bound jetliner has affected her. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Northwest Flight 255 memorial
Posted at 9:18 AM, Aug 16, 2021
(WSYM) — It’s been 34 years since the deadliest plane crash in Michigan history.

On August 16, 1987, Flight 255 took off from Romulus headed for Arizona — it didn’t make it far.

Investigators blame a number of pilot errors on the crash, but the most important takeaway is the lives lost: 156 people were killed that day, all but one person on-board and two people who were in vehicles near I-94 and Middlebelt Road.

The firefighters who arrived that night had no idea what lied ahead. The initial call for a plane crash shed little light on the fact that it was a passenger plane — Lt. John Thiede, of the Romulus Fire Department, explained his rescue efforts to 7 Action News in 2013. He explained that he and another firefighter had heard a faint moan, or cry, and were trying to locate where it was coming from.

“I was checking three or four passengers, after about the fourth one I saw a chair upside down,” explained Thiede. “I moved the chair to the right and checked the lady underneath, there was no vital signs on her then I saw the arm coming out of the chair.”

That arm belonged to Cecelia Cichan — she’s since married and now goes by Cecelia Crocker.

