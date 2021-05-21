3-year-old child survives fall out of a 7 story apartment window in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 3-year old boy who fell out of a 7 story apartment window not only survived but appears to have no serious injuries.

It happened at 9 a.m. at the New Center Pavillion, near Woodward and Grand River in Detroit.

The apartment building is 8 stories high and the child fell out of a window from the 7th floor.

The boy fell into some mulch used for landscaping right below the window and that is what is believed to have saved the child's life.

The screen from the window is still on the ground. Police on the scene tell me the 3-year-old was alone in the back bedroom.

The window has locks but may have been open with the hot weather. The toddler apparently pushed on the screen when he fell out.

Police say the mom and dad were home. They are with their son at Children's Hospital.

They are being questioned by the child division of Detroit Police.

A neighbor heard what happened and called 911.

The child was stunned but awake and has no broken bones and no other serious injuries.

The 3-year-old is in stable condition and the investigation continues.

The American Academy of Pediatrics outlines what you can do to prevent this from happening to your child:

Always supervise children when they play.

Teach your children to play a safe distance from windows - at least 2 big steps away.

Keep beds, furniture and anything a child can climb on away from windows.

Lock all unopened windows.

Only open windows that children cannot reach or are secured with a compliant safety device.

Do not depend of screen to prevent falls. Screens are designed to keep bugs out - not children in.

Replace broken windows and non-working parts as soon as possible.

Open your windows from the top not the bottom, if possible.

Install window safety devices that comply with ASTM F2090-2008 and 2010 standards.

NEVER leave young children unattended near open windows.

