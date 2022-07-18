2 victims identified in deadly Oceana County plane crash

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Michigan State Police have identified the two victims who died after a single-engine plane crashed in the woods behind an Oceana County home Friday evening.

Early Saturday afternoon, MSP said the pilot was Raymond Gundy, 56, of Muskegon County and the passenger was Troy Caris, 48, of Holton. Troopers said they were the only occupants of the plane.

The crash happened near South 102nd Avenue and West Buchanan Road in Shelby Township, which is just south of the Oceana County Airport.

Law enforcement responded to the area at about 6:15 p.m. Friday, after the property owner called to report the crash.

BREAKING plane crash in Shelby on 102nd ave. pic.twitter.com/V281tnUnRT — Matt Witkos Reporter (@matt_witkos) July 16, 2022

It’s still not clear what caused the plane to crash. On Saturday afternoon the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was on scene and representatives from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Cessna were en route to the crash scene.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube