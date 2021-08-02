2 U.S. travelers facing $19K in fines after providing false vaccination info during travel to Canada

(WSYM) — Two Americans traveling to Toronto are facing fines for providing false information related to proof of vaccination and pre-departure tests.
Each traveler received four fines, a total of $19,720, for providing the false information in addition to non-compliance with the requirement to stay at a government-authorized accommodation and on-arrival testing requirements.
The Canadian government says violating any quarantine or isolation instructions provided to travelers by a screening officer or quarantine officer when entering Canada is also an offense under the Quarantine Act and could lead to a $5,000 fine for each day of non-compliance or for each offense committed, or more serious penalties, including six months in prison and/or $750,000 in fines.
For all travelers coming to Canada, the government says it is important to be informed and to plan in advance. It is the traveler's responsibility to ensure they are eligible to enter Canada and that they meet all of the mandatory requirements.